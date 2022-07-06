Luke Rockhold calls Alex Pereira "a fish out of water" in the "grappling scenario" as he breaks down 'Poatan's potential fight against Israel Adesanya

Luke Rockhold discounted Alex Pereira's skills and sided with Israel Adesanya in their potential matchup.

After starching Sean Strickland in round one at UFC 276, Alex Pereira is next in line to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight throne. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who returns to the octagon in August at UFC 278, weighed in on their matchup and completely dismissed Pereira's chances as a grappler.

"I mean, that's the thing. It's the same thing as Sean Strickland and him is Izzy gonna do his thing with him. And I think we know that Izzy's probably even better than him. He could take him down and probably submit him, probably do something like that.

The Pereira kid just looks, I mean, he looks dangerous--he's nasty. But he looks like a deer in headlights out there. And you know that he's a fish out of water if you put him anywhere in the grappling scenario."

Many fans believe that since 'Poatan' twice defeated 'The Last Stylebender' in Kickboxing, he is highly capable of becoming the next champion. But Adesanya's dominant reign in the middleweight division, 12-0, has others on the fence about Pereira's skills to get the job done.

His grappling skills have come under question as he lost by submission in his first MMA bout and has yet to submit any of his opponents. Wrestling could be a major determining factor in the future cage match between Pereira and Adesanya, and be the reason he falls in their third fight.

Watch Luke Rockhold's conversation with Submission Radio:

Alex Pereira's short climb to the title shot

By knocking out Sean Strickland with another dangerous left hook, 'Poatan' has solidified his shot at reigning middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. With only three fights in the UFC, Alex Pereira has already been deemed worthy of a title shot.

In his impressive debut with the promotion at UFC 268, he demolished Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee and then continued to put him away with brutal punches. Pereira went on to dominate Bruno Silva in his next bout and took home the decision victory. Altogether, the Brazilian has just seven professional MMA fights on his record, but is confident he can once again end the fight by putting 'Izzy' to sleep.

Pereira sees himself becoming the new champion after defeating Adesanya, who is yet to lose at middleweight. Only time will tell if Adesanya has learned from his previous mistakes or if history will repeat itself.

