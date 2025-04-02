Lyndon Knowles admits he owes it all to older bro and ‘best coach in the world’ Christian Knowles: “He’s the one”

Lyndon Knowles credits his big brother for guiding him throughout his Muay Thai journey.

On Friday, April 5, Knowles' 20-year journey in the sport will take him to martial arts' biggest global stage for a main event clash with one of the heaviest hitters in the art of eight limbs.

Making his promotional debut, Knowles will challenge reigning two-sport titleholder Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Knowles spoke about the impact his brother, Christian Knowles, has had on his career.

"So 20 years in the sport now. Fell in love with it watching Christian (Knowles) fight so he was the inspiration. He’s the one that made me start the journey. And then I just continued with him, basically.

"Started fighting and training with him, fighting at the same time for the first 7 to 10 years. And then he took a step back and he just run the gym full time and looked after everyone. Done the best job, for me he’s probably the best coach in the world."

Lyndon Knowles is excited to train alongside longtime teammate Jonathan Haggerty

Another fighter who trains under Lyndon Knowles' brother is none other than ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Training and living alongside 'The General' for years, Knowles is excited to finally fight alongside his teammate.

"It definitely is 100 percent special. I mean, we all sort of live it together. I’m always in camp with Jon (Haggerty). I think this is the first time I haven’t done camp with Jon in about three, four years.

"I was heading to Denver to finish camp with Jon and corner him and look after him, and then I got the phone call. So then we decided I had more important things to do than corner."

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

