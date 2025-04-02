Lyndon Knowles happy to swap roles with Jonathan Haggerty for impending ONE debut: "I'd make him hold my banner this time"

After years of being on the sidelines, sharing instructions and cornering multiple-time ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Lyndon Knowles will now experience fighting inside the ring for his upcoming debut on the global stage.

Knowles will face Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title on April 4 for the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his championship match with the Ukrainian knockout machine, the 38-year-old veteran was interviewed recently by Combat Sports Today. Knowles said that he is looking forward to switching things up with 'The General' by saying:

"Yeah, I'm usually there for most of Haggerty's fight camps. I'm usually the banner boy, but I'd make him hold my banner this time. I'm always around the boys, and I'm grateful for it."

Watch Lyndon Knowles' interview here:

Knowles and Haggerty have a close and strong relationship as teammates at Knowlesy Academy and have developed a brotherly connection over the years.

Lyndon Knowles gives well-deserved credit to older brother Christian for shaping him as a fighter

Lyndon Knowles has the privilege to be coached by one of the most renowned tacticians and trainers, Chrisitan Knowles, who also happens to be his older brother.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, the three-time WBC Muay Thai champion has given his sibling the well-deserved credit for helping him become the athlete he is, as he proclaimed:

"So it's unbelievable for him to actually be here, live it through it with me, and I'm sure he takes some credit. The credit goes to him as well because I wouldn't be where I am without him."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

