Lyndon Knowles says chance to create history vs. Roman Kryklia was too big to turn down: "This is the opportunity for me"

Former three-time WBC Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knowles is the epitome of fighters who are maximizing their opportunities when they are handed to them, and his acceptance of a world title shot against the double-champion Roman Kryklia is a prime example of this.

The Englishman is scheduled to challenge Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of the championship showdown, Lyndon Knowles spoke to Combat Sports Today in a pre-fight interview and explained his thought process of saying yes to this golden chance that was offered to him by ONE Championship:

"In life, when a great opportunity arises you have to take it with both hands. Some things in life, you can't say no to, and this is the opportunity for me."

Watch Lyndon Knowles' interview here:

The 38-year-old veteran contender is looking to be the first athlete to beat the Ukrainian knockout artist under the world's largest martial arts organization and become the new king of the division.

Lyndon Knowles thinks that it is his destiny to beat Roman Kryklia in their world title battle at ONE Fight Night 30

Although the Knowlesy Academy representative is well past his prime at 38 years old, he feels that he is still destined to be the man to take the undefeated record of Kryklia under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Knowles narrated his gut feeling in his recent interview with Combat Sports Today by saying:

"Yeah, it is [huge]. I agree, I definitely do. It certainly is. The beginning of the year, I wasn't sure. I'm 39 this year, and I'm like what's happening, what do I do, and suddenly I get this call, and it certainly feel like destiny."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

