“It feels like destiny” - Lyndon Knowles says dethroning Roman Kryklia will send shockwaves to the striking ranks

ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles is fully aware of the magnitude a victory over double world champion Roman Kryklia in their scheduled title this week will have. He is now even more determined to rise to the challenge and win.

The veteran British fighter will challenge Ukrainian juggernaut Kryklia for his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4. It will be the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today ahead of his ONE debut, 38-year-old Knowles spoke about the significance a victory over Kryklia have and how he is approaching it.

He said:

"Yeah, it is [huge]. I agree. I definitely do. It certainly is. The beginning of the year, I wasn't sure. I'm 39 this year, and I'm like what's happening, what do I do, and suddenly I get this call, and it certainly feels like destiny."

Watch the full interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 30, 5-foot-11 Lyndon Knowles is giving up a considerable height disadvantage to 6-foot-6 Kryklia. He, however, is undeterred by it, believing he has a big fighting heart to overcome any obstacle.

The showdown will mark the first time that Kryklia will be defending the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title he claimed in December 2023.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lyndon Knowles determined to dethrone Roman Kryklia in whatever way possible

Lyndon Knowles is focused on a victory over heavyweight Muay Thai king Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30 and it does not matter how he is going to arrive at it.

He made mention of it in an interview with the South China Morning Post as he spoke about arguably the biggest match of his career, saying:

"The goal is to get the belt, and I will take it any way possible. The most beautiful way or the ugliest way. I mean, definitely got to make it uncomfortable for Roman."

Against the streaking Kryklia, Lyndon Knowles will be banking on his extensive experience competing in various organizations, including in the WBC where he was a three-time champion. He is also being guided by older brother and Knowlesy Academy coach Christian.

