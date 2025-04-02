Lyndon Knowles says nothing would taste 'sweeter' than claiming gold at ONE Fight Night 30: "It would be the icing on the cake"

Three-time WBC Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knowles believes that the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title is the biggest prize that he could win in his career, and it could very well cement his legacy as one of the very best to ever do it.

Knowles will challenge reigning double-champion Roman Kryklia on April 4 for the headliner of ONE Fight Night 30, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the British striking star said that winning the coveted 26-pound golden belt and adding it to his trophy case could culminate all the hard work he's been putting in for the past two decades:

"It would be the icing on the cake. I'd love to defend it many times like I did the WBC Muay Thai World Title. I've been at this now for 20 years. So to win the biggest prize in our industry at this point, it doesn't get any sweeter."

Lyndon Knowles predicts his fight with Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30

The Knowlesy Academy-affiliated athlete has already locked in his official prediction for his upcoming championship showdown with the Ukrainian knockout artist, and he proclaimed that it will not go to full five rounds of battle.

Knowles projects that he will get his hand raised and Dom Lau will announce his name as the new undisputed king of the heavyweight Muay Thai division. Speaking to ONE Championship in his pre-fight interview, he said:

"My prediction is Dom Lau will say 'and the new!' There's no way this is going the distance with two big, brawling baddies like myself and Roman hitting each other in the face. I don't go the distance. He doesn't either. So someone will fail."

North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

