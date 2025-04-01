  • home icon
  • "Lyndon is looking great" - MMA star Khalil Rountree hyped for Lyndon Knowles' world title shot against Roman Kryklia in Bangkok

"Lyndon is looking great" - MMA star Khalil Rountree hyped for Lyndon Knowles' world title shot against Roman Kryklia in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Apr 01, 2025 18:30 GMT
Lyndon Knowles (left) Roman Kryklia (right) (inset: Khalil Rountree) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Lyndon Knowles (left), Roman Kryklia (right) (inset: Khalil Rountree) [Photos via ONE Championship, Khalil Rountree Instagram]

United Kingdom star Lyndon Knowles is days away from challenging ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia for the Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4. To better prepare for his massive ONE Championship debut, Knowles sought the help of MMA star Khalil Rountree.

The UFC light heavyweight mainstay took to Instagram to share his optimism about Knowles' chances of an upset victory, saying:

"Lyndon is looking great. I'm super excited for his fight in ONE Championship. We'll be cheering him on here from the States. And I'm sure he's going to go out and put on an amazing performance."

Watch the video below:

Knowles' last name may be familiar to many ONE fans. He is one of the coaches of the famed Knowlesy Academy in the United Kingdom — the home gym of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and his younger brother Freddie Haggerty.

Usually seen at ringside coaching the brothers during their fights, now it is time for the decorated British striker to dazzle fans with his skills inside the ONE circle.

Lyndon Knowles ready to face Roman Kryklia head-on

Lyndon Knowles is entering the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a seven-inch height disadvantage to the 6-foot-6 Roman Kryklia, but he remains unfazed by it.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 38-year-old said:

"I mean, a lot of people say I'm not a true heavyweight as well because I'm only six foot, so we'll see. I feel like I am a true heavyweight, I'm a little bit smaller than most of them, but I've got the biggest heart going and I plan on putting on a massive performance."
Watch the entire interview below:

youtube-cover

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
