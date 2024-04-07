Mackenzie Dern, Jennifer Maia, and others react as Norma Dumont spoils Germaine de Randamie's UFC return

Brazil's Norma Dumont has slowly become a serious contender in the UFC after her initial struggles with weight-cutting.

Dumont returned to the bantamweight division at UFC Vegas 90 as she took on former UFC featherweight champion and bantamweight title challenger Germaine De Randamie.

Randamie, one of the best Dutch kickboxers to ever compete in the UFC, gave former bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes one of the toughest fights of her career at UFC 245. There was a lot of intrigue surrounding the 39-year-old's return after a 3+ year layoff.

Randamie appeared to be levels above in terms of striking when she fought Dumont on the UFC Vegas 90 prelims. However, Dumont utilized her Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree to take the fight to the ground and emerged victoriously via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3).

Following the win, 'The Immortal' took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on the latest win:

"VICTORY! What a great night! I'm very happy to the return to the division and with this important victory. Thank you [teammates] for all your support. I'm ready to take the next step in this division. Let's go!!" [Translated from original Portuguese caption via Google Translate]

Fans and fellow MMA fighters reacted to Dumont's UFC Vegas 90 victory.

With one of the biggest wins of her career in the pocket, Dumont is now riding a four-fight winning streak. However, this was her first win at bantamweight since defeating Ashlee Evans-Smith in November 2020.

Therefore, it seems likely that Dumont may have to rake up a few more wins to stake a claim to the bantamweight title shot. Many possible title fight matchups have become possible after Amanda Nunes retired from competition in June 2023. It will be interesting to see if Dumont can keep up with the winning ways.

