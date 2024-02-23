Mackenzie Dern reacts to Brandon Moreno's 'This is SportsCenter' commercial

UFC star Brandon Moreno's comedic talents are shining in a new ESPN SportsCenter commercial, and the MMA community is loving it.

The UFC and ESPN collaborated on a humorous commercial featuring 'The Assissin Baby.' The video, shared by ESPN MMA's official Instagram account, depicts Moreno arriving at the "ESPN Offices" at 5:43 am on February 23rd, dressed in his usual UFC fight attire.

The elevator door opens to reveal an energetic Moreno hyped up by his team for his "big day" at the office, chanting:

"Let's do this! You're gonna have a great day! You're gonna have a good day! Let's crush it! Let's be super-productive! You got this champ! You got this, Brandon! Let's get ready!"

leaving a seemingly bewildered colleague in his wake.

UFC star Mackenzie Dern couldn't help but express her amusement, leaving a string of clapping and laughing emojis in the comments section:

"👏👏👏😂"

Check out Dern's comment below:

Mackenzie Dern's comment on ESPNMMA's post.

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval set to headline UFC Mexico City fight event; check out full card lineup

The UFC returns to Mexico City this Saturday, Feb 24, for UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2. The event features a stacked card, including two exciting rematches in the main and co-main slots.

In the main event, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno takes on the No.3-ranked Brandon Royval in a highly anticipated rematch. Their first encounter saw Moreno emerge victorious via TKO.

In the co-main event, the No.2-ranked Yair Rodriguez and No.4-ranked Brian Ortega face off once again. Their first fight ended in a TKO win for Rodriguez after Ortega suffered an injury, leaving fans eager to see the rivalry settled conclusively.

Check out the entire fight card below:

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Rovyal (flyweight)

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega (featherweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes (women's strawweight)

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan (lightweight)

Preliminary card

Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca (flyweight)

Edgar Chairez vs. Danie Lacerda (flyweight)

Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov (featherweight)