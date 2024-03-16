Mackenzie Dern responds after fan asks the Brazilian to work on her stand up

Mackenzie Dern recently replied to a fan's suggestion to improve her stand-up skills.

The Brazilian UFC strawweight fighter treated her Instagram followers to a montage video, offering a glimpse into her daily routine. From training sessions to cherished moments with loved ones like her partner, Antonio Trocoli, and her daughter, Moa, the clip captured the full spectrum of her life accompanied by a caption:

"Life lately! Eat, sleep, train, and have a little fun!"

Check out Mackenzie Dern's post below:

A fan chimed into the post's comments section, offering a gentle reminder to Dern to focus on honing her stand-up skills:

"Don't forget to work on your stand up."

Dern acknowledged:

"Yesss!"

Check out the social media exchange below:

Credits: @mackenziedern on Instagram

The fan's comment appeared to reference Dern's recent defeat against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298. The former title challenger secured a unanimous decision victory over Dern, with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28.

Dern encountered early challenges as Lemos targeted her lead leg with punishing calf kicks. However, the former ADCC champion showed resilience by executing a well-timed takedown midway through the opening round. While her stand-up game faced scrutiny, Dern persisted and maintained pressure in the final round, threatening with submission attempts and forcing Lemos to defend. Despite her efforts, she fell short on the judges' scorecards.

Mackenzie Dern reflects on her second straight setback

Following her decisive defeat against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 last month, Mackenzie Dern turned to Instagram to contemplate her fight.

Dern expressed gratitude towards her fans for their support despite the outcome not being what she had hoped for. Additionally, she congratulated Lemos for their intense fight:

"'Fear defeats more people than any other one thing in the world'. The results weren’t what I was hoping for! Thank you everyone for all the support! I love doing what I do! Now, it’s time to correct the mistakes and keep up the hard work!Congrats to @amandalemos_ufc for an amazing fight! FOTN for us! "

Check out Mackenzie Dern's post below:

After enjoying a four-fight win streak, which came to an end with a unanimous decision loss to Marina Rodriguez in October 2021, Dern's recent performances have seen her record stand at three wins and four losses in her last seven fights. Currently, she is facing a two-fight losing streak, having suffered a knockout defeat to Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 last November.