Mackenzie Dern vs.Yan Xiaonan: Height, weight, reach, and record comparison

No.5 ranked women's strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern is all set to take on No.6 ranked Yan Xiaonan as part of the main event at UFC Vegas 61 on October 1. The bout is touted by many as a potential title eliminator.

Let's look at the fighters' height, weight, reach, and records.

Former ADCC and no-gi jiu-jitsu world champion Mackenzie Dern stands at 5'4" in height. The Brazilian fights at the strawweight limit of 115lbs. Dern fights orthodox and has a reach of 63 inches.

She holds a pro-MMA record of 12 wins against 2 losses. Her UFC record is 7-2. In her last outing to the octagon, the 29-year-old edged out Tecia Torres via a split decision win at UFC 273.

Watch Dern's post-fight interview at UFC 273 below:

Yan Xiaonan is slightly taller than her Dern and stands at 5'5" in height. The Chinese national weighs 115lbs and has a reach of 63 inches. Similar to Dern, Xiaonan is also an orthodox fighter.

'Fury' holds a pro-MMA record of 15 wins against 3 losses and 1 no contest. In the UFC, she has a record of 6-2. Her last octagon outing at UFC 272 ended in a split decision loss to Marina Rodriguez.

When Mackenzie Dern said that she has the best jiu-jitsu in women's MMA

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 273, Mackenzie Dern was quizzed by a reporter on whether she felt confident in saying that she had the best jiu-jitsu in women's MMA.

The Brazilian responded that she is definitely the best jiu-jitsu athlete amongst the women in mixed martial arts. The strawweight added that she knows submissions that many other fighters most probably haven't even heard of:

"Oh! a hundred percent, I mean... I came into the UFC with the whole jiu-jitsu community behind me. So I know a hundred percent... from the jiu-jitsu world I'm the best in MMA, that made the transition... I mean when you think of possibilities and what I bring to the table about jiu-jitsu, I mean there's submissions that I know, for sure most of the girls have never even heard of."

Dern added that she looked forward to improving her boxing combinations and octagon control for her upcoming fights.

Watch Mackenzie Dern explain why she is the best jiu-jitsu athlete in women's MMA below:

