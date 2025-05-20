"Made me want to quit" - Jaosuayai pinpoints moment Muay Thai became lifelong pursuit ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 return

Flyweight Muay Thai contender Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburii recently went back on memory lane to talk about how he almost never pursued competing in the professional level.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship ahead of his upcoming return, Jaosuayai said that there was a tough stretch early in his career that nearly made him quit Muay Thai, as he narrated:

"The hardest time in my career was probably when I moved to Bangkok and started fighting in standard rings. I struggled with losses, weight cutting, and exhaustion, which made me want to quit."

However, the prize money he earned from every fight became his main motivation to continue because he can have fun with his friends with it, which officially persuaded him to continue, as he added:

"The turning points that really got me hooked on Muay Thai was getting the money from that fight and having a great time with my friends. That's when I decided to focus on this path. I've been a Muay Thai fighter for 16 years now."

Jaosuayai grateful for the opportunity to showcase his talents on the global stage

After he compiled an impressive 7-2 win-loss card in ONE Friday Fights, the Sor Dechapan representative has finally earned himself a spot in ONE Championship's main roster and was awarded a six-figure contract.

Jaosuayai is scheduled to face the number four-ranked divisional contender Nakrob Fairtex in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With this massive opportunity, the 23-year-old rising star is grateful for it and thought that it was impossible to reach this dream of his, as he told the promotion in a recent interview:

"Before, I only dreamed of having a chance to fight in ONE someday. Now, not only did I get to compete at ONE Friday Fights, but I also got a contract. It's something I'm incredibly happy about. I never thought I would reach this point. It feels worthwhile."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

