Magomed Abdulkadirov heaps praise for grappling prodigy Tye Ruotolo: “He is young and hungry”

Russian standout Magomed Abdulkadirov had nothing, but good things to say about his ONE Fight Night 16 opponent, Tye Ruotolo.

On November 3, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand with two epic world title fights, including a main event clash between current ONE world champions Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty. But first, fans inside the legendary venue will witness the crowning of the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion as fan favorite Tye Ruotolo squares off with Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Before making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 16, Abdulkadirov sat down with ONE Championship to share his thoughts on Tye Ruotolo.

“Ruotolo is very good,” the two-time UWW world grappling champion said. “He is young and hungry, although he already has some titles under his belt.”

Making his first walk to the Circle in 2022, Tye Ruotolo has earned four-straight wins under the ONE Championship banner, with three of those victories coming by way of submission. His strength of schedule also speaks for itself having gone toe-to-toe with some seriously tough competition, including Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Reinier de Ridder, and Dagi Arslanaliev.

Like his brother before him, Tye Ruotolo will attempt to capture 26 pounds of ONE gold when he returns to the Circle next month, but he’ll face some stiff competition when he welcomes BJJ black belt Magomed Abdulkadirov to the promotion.

In 2015, Abdulkadirov won gold at the ADCC European Trials and is an incredibly well-rounded martial artist with experience in taekwondo, freestyle wrestling and Japanese jiu-jitsu. Will that plethora of experience be enough to hand Tye Ruotolo his first loss in ONE, or is the 20-year-old BJJ sensation destined to claim championship gold in The Land of Smiles?

