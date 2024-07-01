Magomed Ankalaev denies Jamahal Hill's claims of being denied entry into US by authorities: "Don't lie and be a real man"

As the two top light heavyweight contenders following Jiri Prochazka's defeat at UFC 303, Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev have engaged in a heated social media rivalry. Both vying to be the next opponent of divisional champion Alex Pereira, Hill sparked their feud by claiming that Ankalaev is struggling to get into the United States.

With Hill's interview during International Fight Week going viral, Ankalaev offered a response on X. The Russian held nothing back, claiming he has a valid Visa and discredited the resume of 'Sweet Dreams'.

Ankalaev tweeted:

"[Jamahal Hill] you are a bum. I actually asked Mick Maynard to fight you but Mick had other plans for you. Do you really believe you are any good?... [You] wanted to have nothing to do with me. Don't lie and be a real man."

While Hill and Ankalaev have never fought, both have been at the top of the 205-pound division for several years. Hill served as the divisional champion for most of 2023, while the Dagestani fought for the belt at UFC 282 but had his bout with Jan Blachowicz end in a draw.

Following Pereira's knockout win in the UFC 303 main event, the 33-year-old former champion clamored for a rematch with 'Poatan' on social media.

Jamahal Hill calls for a rematch with Alex Pereira after dismissing Magomed Ankalaev

Despite chastising Magomed Ankalaev in an interview with James Lynch during International Fight Week, Jamahal Hill appeared not to be interested in a fight with the 32-year-old. Instead, Hill continued his pursuit of Alex Pereira, insisting on facing the Brazilian at least once more in the future.

Hill streamed his reaction to the UFC 303 main event on an Instagram live video and congratulated Pereira for his second title defense but claimed their professional timeline is "not done." 'Sweet Dreams' told the champion he would "sleep" his next opponent to set up a rematch of the UFC 300 main event.

Hill was scheduled to be on the International Fight Week card in the co-main event but withdrew from his matchup after suffering an injury. Initially scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr. on the fight card, Hill was re-booked against Carlos Ulberg after Rountree Jr. announced his suspension before withdrawing.