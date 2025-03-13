Magomed Ankalaev mocks Ariel Helwani with one-emoji response to UFC 313 prediction blunder

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev recently mocked veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who picked against him in the title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 313.

Before the fight, Helwani previewed it in a social media video. The 42-year-old claimed Anakalaev would have only two options against Pereira: either stand and trade or frustrate with takedowns. He suggested both would result in a knockout victory for 'Poatan'.

Helwani said:

"I think Pereira wins this fight, and I wouldn't even be surprised if he knocks out Ankalaev. If Ankalaev is too focused on the takedown, he's going to get caught. And if he stands and trades with Pereira, he's going to get caught."

After Helwani's prediction didn't materialize, popular content creator MMA Joey threw shade at the Canadian journalist with a social media post.

Ankalaev took notice, and seemingly mocked Helwani by reacting with an emoji:

The former light heavyweight champion has done multiple in-studio interviews with the MMA journalist. On the other hand, Magomed Ankalaev is managed by Ali Abdelaziz, with whom Helwani has an antagonistic relationship.

Lightweight contender shares thoughts on Magomed Ankalaev defeating Alex Pereira

Days after Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira to become the light heavyweight champion at UFC 313, No. 1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan shared his thoughts about the fight during an interview with Helen Yee.

The 28-year-old had picked Ankalaev to win the fight, but noted Pereira could have won with a "lucky punch:"

"I knew that Ankalaev gonna to beat him if it's not a lucky punch. Yeah, I mean, we know like Pereira, he is so dangerous. He has a good left hook and just, I thought, left hook and leg kicks," Tsarukyan said.

However, Tsarukyan also feared for the Russian fighter when 'Poatan' began to utilize leg kicks in round one:

"But in the first round, he started with leg kicks, and I was scared, like, again, they were going to kill his legs, and then he would have to change his stance. But then he could change his game, he started to go forward, and he won the last, I think, four rounds," he added.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments about Magomed Ankalaev below (7:04):

