Magomed Ankalaev's reasoning behind not speaking with Sean Strickland much during sparring sessions draws hilarious reaction from Nina-Marie Daniele

Magomed Ankalaev's explanation for staying quiet around Sean Strickland during their sparring sessions recently elicited a humorous response from Nina-Marie Daniele. Although Ankalaev primarily sharpens his skills at the Gorets FT gym in Dagestan, he has also trained multiple times with the former UFC middleweight champion at Xtreme Couture while visiting the United States.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with Daniele, the former UFC light heavyweight title contender was asked about his experience training with Strickland, who has a reputation for his relentless banter, even with his own teammates. Ankalaev responded through a translator:

"We don't really speak much. We might just scrap it out and fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He further joked that the main reason he keeps conversations with Strickland to a minimum is his difficulty in understanding what the American is saying:

Ad

"First of all, he talks a lot. I don't understand what he says. Even when we spar, he keeps talking—I still don't understand what he says. [It's] a lot of talking, and I don't understand."

Ankalaev's response left Daniele in fits of laughter.

Check out the conversation between Magomed Ankalaev and Nina-Marie Daniele below (0:01):

Ad

Ankalaev is preparing to challenge reigning 205-pound champion Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 313, set to take place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Dagestani last competed at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Aleksandar Rakic, extending his unbeaten streak to 13 fights.

Dustin Poirier claims Magomed Ankalaev will fare better against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 if he relies on his wrestling

During a recent appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 313 clash between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Ad

Poirier acknowledged the fight's unpredictability and noted that while 'Poatan' holds an advantage, Ankalaev could turn the tide in his favor if he effectively utilizes his wrestling skills:

"I'm excited about this matchup 'cause if [Ankalaev] comes out and wrestles, we've seen Pereira being taken down, we got to see his get-ups [how Pereira gets back to the feet]. But he [Pereira] has God-given power, man. One mistake from Ankalaev, and the fight's over. I'm excited about that one. But I'm still picking Pereira. I'm still picking Pereira."

Ad

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (49:23):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.