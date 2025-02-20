Magomed Ankalaev shares four-word reaction to UFC 313 opponent Alex Pereira's viral moment 

Magomed Ankalaev recently voiced his take after witnessing one of Alex Pereira's viral moments. Ankalaev seemingly jibed at his upcoming rival with his reaction.

The Dagestani light heavyweight started firing online disses at Pereira in his hunt for a title shot even before his previous encounter against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308. However, Ankalaev also justified his case with a unanimous decision victory over his Austrian rival on the night of 26 October 2024.

Joe Rogan's announcement during the broadcast of UFC 311 revealed that Dana White and Co. had granted Ankalaev's wish with a shot at Pereira's light heavyweight gold. The 32-year-old will lock horns with 'Poatan' in the main event of UFC 313 on 8 March.

However, one of Ankalaev's recent X updates revealed his intentions to withhold his revengeful behavior towards his upcoming rival even after getting his wish granted. The former light heavyweight title challenger highlighted one of @blondedmma's X updates showcasing a viral moment from one of Pereira's recent Instagram live sessions.

It showcased the Brazilian learning about his alleged misconception about the person on the other end being a boy instead of a girl.

Ankalaev posted a GIF and a few words to express how Pereira might have been disappointed after learning about his misconception related to the gender of the person he was chatting with. The Dagestani light heavyweight penned:

"I told you guys"

Magomed Ankalaev was allegedly wrong regarding his expression about Alex Pereira's Instagram live session

Magomed Ankalaev expressed his reaction to Alex Pereira's Instagram session, thinking that he was mistaking the male person on the other end of his Instagram live for a female. But a few reactions to Ankalaev's highlighted X update showcased that it was the Dagestan who was wrong regarding his assessment of Pereira's mistake.

Multiple fans corrected the narrative of @blondedmma's X update mentioning that the person Pereira was chatting to was indeed a female. One of them revealed that she was Bakhar Nabieva, a bodybuilder boasting 5.6M followers on Instagram. Another one posted a video showcasing that 'Poatan' also had a light sparring session with the Azerbaijani athlete.

Check out the first comment:

"She’s a woman. Her name is Bhakar Nabieva. She does take some gear but she’s definitely 100% a woman. And she’s fine as hell."

Check out Pereira and Nabieva's sparring video:

