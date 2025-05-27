Major concern about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall shared by UFC Hall of Famer: "People are not caring about this fight" 

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently appeared on a recent episode of The Bohnfire, where he voiced his concern about the highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall is currently the longest-reigning interim champion in the promotion's history. He defended the belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last year and has not competed since. The Englishman has made it clear that he only wants to fight for the undisputed championship from now on.

On the other hand, Jones defended his undisputed title against former champion Stipe Miocic in November last year. He has faced heavy criticism from fight fans, who believe that he is ducking a fight against the interim champion. Fans recently launched an online petition to strip 'Bones' of his title.

Sonnen said that fans have started to lose interest in this fight as many now believe that it will never actually happen. He believes that the fight is losing its hype with time.

"I am bombing if I put Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in a thumbnail, I bomb. People are not caring about the fight, I have different guesses why. I hypothesize that the audience doesn't want to get too behind something they are not confident they can get. I think it's part of it.

He added:

"I'm just telling you, as time is going on, this fight, unlike other fights, has not gotten bigger, it has gotten smaller. People are caring less."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (28:51):

Jon Jones claps back at Tom Aspinall for mental struggle comments

Tom Aspinall recently appeared on Demetrious Johnson's MIGHTYcast podcast, where he said that the drama surrounding the potential fight against Jon Jones has been mentally taxing for him.

'Bones' did not hold back in his response, as he brutally told Aspinall to shut his mouth and do as he is told.

Check out the post below:

