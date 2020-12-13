Majority draw in UFC: What does it mean?

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo defended his title with a majority draw decision at UFC 256 against Brandon Moreno.
This was Figueiredo's second title defense after he picked the belt up in a submission win over Joseph Benavidez earlier this year.
Let's take a look at the nature of Deiveson Figueiredo's win at UFC 256.
What does Majority Draw in UFC mean?
Most decisions in MMA are either unanimous or split decision. A majority draw is among the rarest of judges' call in combat sports.
A majority draw decision means that two of the three judges believe that neither fighter has won or lost and give a tied scorecard, while the third judge scores in clear favor of one of the fighters.
Therefore, the 'majority' of the judges see the bout to be a 'draw', resulting in a 'majority draw' result.
In recent times, one of the biggest examples of majority draw was at UFC 205, where the Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson fight ended in a majority draw. Two judges scored the fight as a draw, while the third gave the bout to Tyron Woodley in a 48-47 score.
Bellator also saw a similar majority draw result last year. In April, 2019, Rory McDonald vs. Jon Fitch at Bellator 220 ended in the same result with two judges scoring 47-47 and one of them scoring 48-46 in favor of Jon Fitch. McDonald retained his title in that fight, just like Figueiredo
The amateur boxing match between Logan Paul and KSI also ended in a majority draw, with one of the judges giving it as a win for KSI.Published 13 Dec 2020, 12:17 IST