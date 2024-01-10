"Make Conor president or we riot"- Fans rally behind Conor McGregor's plea for urgent change as Dublin ranks among top 10 unsafe cities 

Conor McGregor recently slammed the Irish government for mismanagement of first responders' funds and renewed his appeals to be made a national leader. The Irishman also outlined his plans to fix the emergency responders' institutions and garnered significant support from fans on social media.

For context, Ireland saw mass-scale rioting and protests this past November after an Algerian immigrant allegedly stabbed three children and an assistant outside a school. The horrific incident incited the public to question the government's immigration policies and security measures.

McGregor has been among the most vocal critics of how the Irish government managed their immigration and even hinted at running for president someday. Over the past two months, the UFC megastar has used social media to express his outrage and to criticize the administration on a regular basis.

Earlier today, there was a brutal stabbing incident in Dublin that shocked many. McGregor brought attention to the crime via a recent X post and slammed the government for their lack of action. Pointing out that Dublin was among the most dangerous cities in Europe today, he wrote:

"Dublin, Ireland now in the top 10 most dangerous cities in Europe... We need imminent restructuring of how we fund our first response... Currently, our funding is being misallocated entirely."

Fans soon took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts and support for the former two-division UFC champion.

"Make Conor president or we riot."

"I support your agenda, sir."

Matt Brown doesn't think Conor McGregor will return to the octagon in 2024

On New Year's Eve, Conor McGregor announced that he'll make his highly awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler during UFC Fight Week in June. He also revealed that their fight would be contested at 185 pounds.

Given McGregor's stardom, many MMA fans celebrated his announcement and began discussing the potential outcome of the fight. However, UFC welterweight contender Matt Brown isn't buying what 'The Notorious' is selling. Brown doesn't think McGregor will return to fight and dismissed the Irishman's announcement.

In a recent episode of The Fighter and The Writer, Brown cited McGregor's wealth as the reason why he wouldn't fight and said:

"Until I see it, I'm not going to believe it... He doesn't need to fight. What purpose does it serve him? He's not getting back to a title. He's not going to do anything significant ever again. He's got $500 million in the bank. What's a few million for fighting somebody like [Michael] Chandler?

