"Make her feel good" - Valentina Shevchenko does not believe Taila Santos deserves an immediate rematch, suggests number one contender fight against Lauren Murphy

Valentina Shevchenko dismissed the idea of an immediate rematch against Taila Santos, citing that his latest opponent has just undergone surgery and should be given enough time to recover.

Shevchenko stated that Santos shouldn't rush back from injury just because people want to see them fight again. Rather, the UFC flyweight queen suggested that the Brazilian should heal completely and then return to the octagon. Whilst speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour show, here's what 'Bullet' said:

"I thought she just had surgery. If you have broken orbital bone and people sometimes they're very cruel. They wanna put the girl in a same position to get another hard injury right away, only because they wanna see and have fun. Make her heal enough, make her feel good."

Shevchenko further added that the next fight should be between Taila Santos and Lauren Murphy to decide the next title challenger, especially after 'Lucky' defeated Miesha Tate this past weekend. The Kyrgyz fighter is open to taking on the winner of the contest in a rematch. The 'Bullet' said:

"The obvious fight Lauren Murphy vs. Taila Santos has to happen. Especially now after Tate fight. And then, definitely, I am ready for a rematch. Immediate rematch, no, I don't think so. This is not how it happens in the fight. Let her heel all the way good, then strong enough. Then yes, we will have the rematch."

Watch Valentina Shevchenko talk to Ariel Helwani:

Who is next for Valentina Shevchenko?

With the champion suggesting a Taila Santos vs. Lauren Murphy bout, the question remains, who is next to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for her throne?

Kaitlyn Chookagian is currently the No.1 ranked women's flyweight fighter in the world. She is eager to get a rematch against the 'Bullet'. However, she is scheduled to fight Manon Fiorot in September.

Jessica Andrade lost to Shevchenko at UFC 261 and the No.4 ranked flyweight is unlikely to get a rematch as she primarily fights in the strawweight division.

Alexa Grasso is the No.5-contender and is set to take on Viviane Araujo next. It might be a while before a clear-cut title challenger emerges.

Shevchenko has teased a move up to the bantamweight division. She holds a win over current champion Julianna Pena. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' will rematch Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

