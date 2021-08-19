Watch: When coach Javier Mendez told Khabib Nurmagomedov how to neutralize Conor McGregor's trash talk at UFC 229 press conference

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez prepared him for every possible scenario in the lead up to the Russian's blockbuster clash with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 back in October 2018. In a recently released video clip doing the rounds online, Mendez can be seen telling Khabib Nurmagomedov how to handle Conor McGregor during their UFC 229 press conference.

Usually, pre-fight press conferences are not a big deal for UFC fighters but when you're fighting Conor McGregor, it's a whole different ball game. McGregor is known for using mind games and trash-talk to get inside the heads of his opponents. In the past, we've seen how McGregor's trash-talk often makes fighters lose bouts even before stepping inside the octagon.

Knowing that Conor McGregor would try to get under Khabib Nurmagomedov's skin during the press conference, Javier Mendez made sure his pupil went prepared. He asked Nurmagomedov to stay calm and not allow McGregor to get him all worked up.

"No matter what he does, do not let him get to you, understand? So you stay nice and relaxed. Expect everything from him, don't give him nothing. It is very important that you beat him mentally. Right now, you're winning so stay there, you understand? No matter what he says, no matter what he does, don't let him win, do not let him win, okay? He gets you angry, he wins. We are not letting him win, okay?" said Mendez to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Javier Mendez asked Khabib Nurmagomedov to 'make fun of the chicken' at UFC 229 press conference

According to Javier Mendez, the best way for Khabib Nurmagomedov to deflect McGregor's attempts to get inside his head was by making fun of the Irishman. Referring to McGregor as a 'chicken', Mendez asked Nurmagomedov to make light of anything 'Notorious' would say to him during the press conference.

"Whatever you do, make fun of it. Make fun of him, you know? Make fun of the chicken. Anything you want to say, you say but make fun of him but you know, do not let him get you mad, okay? That is very very important," said Mendez.

