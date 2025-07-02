“Make it happen” - British slugger Jacob Smith calls out Japanese legend Takeru to a ONE 173 duel in Tokyo

Jacob Smith eyes a slot at ONE Championship's return to Japan, and he wants to reel in one of the country's greatest-ever fighters as his opponent. The British slugger called out Takeru Segawa to a match at ONE 173 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on November 16.

ONE 173 will be ONE Championship's second event in Japan this year after its blockbuster ONE 172 super card in Saitama this past March.

Taking to Instagram, Smith said he'll fight the Japanese superstar in any ruleset in his search for redemption after losing his bid for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Smith wrote:

"@k1takeru I want to fight you in your own backyard in November. Muay Thai or kickboxing, whichever you prefer. It makes sense, both [of us are] coming off a loss to Rodtang.

"I respect what you have done in the sport and respect you as a fighter, but I'll beat you 100%. @onechampionship make it happen."

Check out the post below:

Smith has never been one to back away from a fight, and he's featured in some of the most memorable slugfests in ONE Championship's recent history.

Taking on Takeru, though, could be one tough task for the British hard man.

The Team Vasileus star is often regarded as one of the greatest kickboxers of all time and one of the most influential Japanese fighters of the current era. '

'The Natural Born Krusher' is a former K-1 Kickboxing super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight champion, and the only fighter to hold gold in three separate divisions in the promotion.

In 2023, Takeru signed with ONE Championship and has since taken on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, Thant Zin, and Rodtang.

Takeru determined to exact revenge vs. Rodtang

Although Jacob Smith's determined to face off against Takeru in Tokyo, the Japanese icon has other ideas.

During the press conference for ONE 173, the Japanese warrior said he wants to face off against Rodtang for a second time after losing to the Thai megastar in their ONE 172 super fight at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

The former three-division K-1 champion said:

"I'm very happy that there will be another event in Japan. I’m looking forward to be a part of this as well in the future. ONE Championship made me decide that I want to continue fighting, and I want to get my revenge on Rodtang. This is the one I’m thinking about right now."

