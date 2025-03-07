"Make him pay for that pressure" - Dmitrii Kovtun says ability to mix his range will halt Seo Lin Oo's aggression

After beating Suablack To Pran49 back in January via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 27, Dmitrii Kovtun will return to action on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 29.

That evening, he takes on Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai match inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before they trade shots inside the ring, Dmitrii Kovtun spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview, and he shared the approach that he will have against 'Man of Steel.'

'The Silent Assasin' says he plans on using Seo Lin's aggressiveness against him, stating:

"I can work effectively at long and mid-range, mixing up my shots from different angles. He tends to come forward with looping punches and keeps his head low. My job is to land shots and constantly make him pay for that pressure"

The Russian striking star aims to pick up his third triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization and improve his promotional slate to a 3-1 win-loss card.

Dmitrii Kovtun says that a finish over Soe Lin Oo will be his ticket to the coveted $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 29

Since entering ONE Championship in 2024, the Burmese veteran has never been finished in his campaign under the promotion, which is why Dmitrii Kovtun is eager to do it.

Kovtun says he has the capability to do so and that a finish over Soe Lin would almost guarantee him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, as he proclaimed:

"I know he's never been finished in ONE, and to me, that's a challenge. I want to be the first to put him away. This is a great opportunity to earn a performance bonus."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 29 on March 7, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

