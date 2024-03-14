"Make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first" - Chael Sonnen suspicious of Mike Tyson's first workout session for Jake Paul fight 

Mike Tyson is gearing up to face Jake Paul on Jul. 20, in what will be his first professional boxing match since his retirement nearly two decades ago. However, the matchup has garnered overwhelmingly negative reactions, and now, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has dismissed the notion that 'Iron' is training.

Instead, Sonnen took to X to accuse Tyson of faking his recent workout, claiming that the heavyweight boxing legend merely did five seconds of pad work and shared the clip online to convince fans that he is training seriously for the Paul bout. He even offered sarcastic tips to make better fake workout clips.

"In the future, if you're ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you're doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first."

Check out Mike Tyson hitting the pads:

Despite the universally negative reception his upcoming fight with Paul has drawn, Tyson has been adamant that he will beat 'The Problem Child.' In the past, Tyson expressed supreme confidence in being able to beat him but had no prior desire to face him. What exactly changed between then and now remains unknown.

While Tyson is one of the most feared heavyweights in history, especially due to his brutal knockouts, his age has become a topic of conversation. He will be 58 years old by the time he and Paul fight, marking his first professional boxing match since 2005, when he retired from the sport.

Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing match

In 2020, Mike Tyson took part in an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., who is three years his junior. Despite both men being in their fifties, the bout sold 1.6 million pay-per-view buys and generated over $80 million in revenue.

Many remarked that Tyson looked phenomenal for his age, albeit against someone similarly aged. The event was also notable for featuring Jake Paul in the undercard, where 'The Problem Child' famously knocked out Nate Robinson in devastating fashion.