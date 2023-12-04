"Makes no sense" - Former UFC champ baffled by Arman Tsarukyan's 'weird' behavior towards Bobby Green

Arman Tsarukyan and Bobby Green were involved in a confrontation at the fighter hotel ahead of UFC on ESPN 52. The incident, which took place on Wednesday before both fighters appeared on the card, reportedly stemmed from comments made by 'King', in which he labeled 'Ahalkalakets' as a boring fighter.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling weighed in on the drama between the two after the No. 8-ranked lightweight claimed that he was happy with the late-stoppage in the No. 13-ranked lightweight's knockout loss against Jalin Turner.

SlipsSuper tweeted a video of Tsarukyan's comments, stating:

"I’m still confused as to what Bobby Green ever did to Arman"

Sterling caught wind of the tweet and responded:

"Literally nothing. S**t is very weird IMHO. How are you offended that someone in your weight class called you a good fighter but you’re boring? Especially, if you’re not? Makes no sense. That was all unnecessary."

Check out the tweet and Aljamain Sterling's response below:

Sterling followed his tweet by responding to fans and adding that he did not find Green's comments to be disrespectful. He noted that it is possible that Tsarukyan thought that 'King' said more than what he actually said, while claiming that the latter's comments did not warrant the reaction from the former.

What did Bobby Green say about Arman Tsarukyan?

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan dominated mixed martial arts headlines heading into UFC on ESPN 52 following their confrontation at the fighter hotel on Wednesday. The controversy reportedly stemmed from comments made by 'King' while speaking with The Schmo last month. The No.13-ranked lightweight stated:

"That Arman guy is f**king boring and I can't stand watching him fight. Every time I watch him fight, I go to sleep, and then he calls out, '50 G's, Dana, give me 50 G's'. I'm like, 'for what? What did you do? That was terrible'. I don't like to fight the boring guys. Those guys f**king suck. That's just f**king weird. Those guys are weird... That Arman guy, he's a terrible f**king fighter... I don't want to keep fighting the boring guys. Those guys suck."

Check out Bobby Green's comments on Arman Tsarukyan below (starting at the 10:18 mark):

Green lost his UFC on ESPN 52 bout to Jalin Turner via first-round knockout following a late stoppage from referee Kerry Hatley. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan defeated Beneil Dariush via first-round knockout, which will likely vault him into the top five of the lightweight rankings.