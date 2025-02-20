"Makhachev literally destroyed you"- Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski issues warning to Diego Lopes about broken dreams ahead of UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski, the former champion of the featherweight division, finds himself in a dire situation after suffering two losses: first against Islam Makhachev and last against Ilia Topuria.

Ad

With Topuria now vacating the main card title at UFC 314 to move up in weight, Diego Lopes steps in to face 'The Great'. Lopes has been on an incredible winning streak, making this an exciting matchup between a rising contender and a battle-tested veteran.

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans had mixed reactions, with some respecting Volkanovski’s confidence while others doubted him, pointing to his recent losses.

A fan wrote:

"As much as i love u volk. Youre actually done. Weak chin bud. Makhachev literally destroyed you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few wrote:

"I’m aware Volk is levels ahead of him but his chin doesn’t look the same anymore so I’m scared.."

"Love Volk, hes past his prime though"

"I’m a big fan of Volk, but part of me thinks he’s gonna get finished by Lopes."

Some said:

"This fight will be the fight of my the night Volk should win it round 3."

Ad

"how could you not like Volk? such a sound fella. Cannot wait for this fight!"

Check out a screenshot of fan comments below:

Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's message to Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 314 [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS on Instagram]

Alexander Volkanovski trains with Aljamain Sterling in Thailand ahead of UFC 314

A video of Alexander Volkanovski training with ex-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA in Thailand came out before the UFC 314 card was officially declared.

Ad

With speculation rife about Volk sharpening for a rematch with Ilia Topuria, the Spaniard has since announced his move to a higher weight class, changing the dynamics of the matchup. He is now up against Diego Lopes, whose meteoric rise makes this fight all the more captivating with Volk looking for redemption against a fast-rising contender.

Aljamain Sterling has been doing much in recent times after he lost the title crown at bantamweight. Sterling remains a top-tier fighter and continues to evolve his game. Training with Volk in Thailand only increases the curiosity since both bring high-level skills and championship experience into their respective divisions.

Ad

Check out the video of Volkanovski and Sterling training together below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.