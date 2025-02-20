UFC presenter Megan Olivi hypes up Alexander Volkanovski's comeback fight in Miami

UFC host Megan Olivi has reacted to the recently announced bout between former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and rising tyro Diego Lopes who will lock horns at UFC 314. The bout for the featherweight title will take place in Miami.

Until yesterday, it was not clear as to whether Ilia Topuria would lock horns with 'The Great' in a rematch or move up to lightweight and challenge Islam Makhachev. Now UFC CEO Dana White has cleared the air with the news that 'El Matador' will vacate his undisputed UFC featherweight title.

'The Great' has not stepped inside the octagon since his 2nd-round KO loss to Topuria at UFC 298. He had sidelined himself from the octagon for a while to recover from his back-to-back brutal losses. At UFC 314, Volkanovski will look to return to winning ways and also reclaim his lost crown.

Meanwhile, Lopes who has a pro MMA record of 26-6, has just lost one fight in the UFC against now No.4- contender Movsar Evloev. The 30-year-old Brazilian, who is now on a five-fight win streak, boasts wins over Brain Ortega and Dan Ige among others.

After hearing the fight news, Olivi posted the official UFC 314 poster of Volkanvoski vs. Lopes on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"What a spring season it will be in the octagon"

Check out Megan Olivi's Instagram story below:

Megan Olivi's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]

When Alexander Volkanovski refused to fight Diego Lopes

At UFC 306, Diego Lopes locked horns with Brian Ortega and won via unanimous decision. After that, Lopes called for a No. 1 contender fight against Alexander Volkanovski. As per the proposition, the winner of Volkanovski vs Lopes will be next in line to fight the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

However, 'The Great' declined the offer as he believed he was fighting for the title next. In an interview with Submission Radio, he said:

"We’ve already talked to the UFC obviously. I’m fighting for the title fight next, sort of what it was always going to be... If it was going to be him [Lopes] next, something would have to happen to one of the guys from the fight... There is an interim title or something like that, obviously, I’m not scared of nobody but I’m fighting for the title and that’s that."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (0:44):

The Aussie was, however, open to fighting Lopes for the interim title if required.

