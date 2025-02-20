"So Ilia Topuria vacated?" - Fans react as Dana White announces UFC 314 card headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 145-pound title fight

Dana White's announcement of the UFC 314 card has taken the internet by storm. Many MMA enthusiasts have questioned Ilia Topuria's future after White stated that Alexander Volkanovski will face Diego Lopes for the featherweight title in the main event of UFC 314.

White recently went on Instagram live and announced the UFC 314 card, which will take place on April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami. The fourth pay-per-view event of the year will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Volkanovski and Lopes.

In the co-main event, former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler will square off against rising contender Paddy Pimblett.

According to White, Topuria, who has previously expressed his desire to become a double champion, has vacated his 145-pound belt and intends to move up to lightweight in hopes of getting his hands on the 155-pound belt.

Check out Dana White's comments below (via Jed I. Goodman's X post):

Take a complete look at the UFC 314 card below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''So Ilia Vacated?''

Another one stated:

''I think Illia vs Arman would be the best fight to determine the next lightweight title shot''

Other fans wrote:

''Imagine forcing a champion to vacate their title before challenging for another title? No more champ champs.... why start with Ilia? Lol''

''Where is Topuria? He will never come to featherweight? Why Volk and Lopes fighting for the belt?''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Bellator legend set to make octagon debut at UFC 314

Following his dramatic departure from PFL, Bellator star Patricio Freire is set to leave his mark inside the octagon in a featherweight bout against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 in Miami, according to UFC CEO Dana White.

In an interview with MMA Junkie last year, Freire expressed his desire to fight under UFC and become the promotion's featherweight champion, saying:

''I’d like to get the chance to showcase my skills in this great organization..If I can’t get a title shot right away, give me someone who could lead me there sooner rather than later.'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

