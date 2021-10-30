Islam Makhachev reveals if he thinks Conor McGregor can still compete against top UFC fighters

Islam Makhachev recently revealed his thoughts on Conor McGregor's current status. The Dagestani doesn't believe the former two-division UFC champion can compete against top fighters anymore.

In a recent interview with Russian outlet Championat, Makhachev spoke about McGregor's lavish lifestyle, suggesting it has become a hindrance to his MMA career.

"Well, seeing how he lives, looking at his lifestyle, I don't think he can compete with the top fighters. He spends more time at his parties than in the hall, drinking."

Islam Makhachev also mentioned Conor McGregor's recent injury, which he endured during his previous fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a gruesome broken leg towards the end of the first round.

Makhachev claimed 'The Notorious' wasn't as concerned about his injury as he should have been. He also advised the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ to take his rehabilitation and nutrition seriously in order to get back in shape faster.

Michael Chandler claims a fight with Conor McGregor would be electrifying

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler recently claimed that a fight with Conor McGregor would be electrifying for MMA fans.

'Iron' fuelled rumors off a potential meeting with McGregor on Twitter this week. This came after a user tagged him in a tweet that read:

"Recipe to make the most electric first round in #UFC @TheNotoriousMMA vs @MikeChandlerMMA Wow."

In response, Chandler wrote:

"After I take care of business November 6."

Chandler also admitted in an interview with Helen Yee that he hopes Conor McGregor recovers quickly from his injury so that the fight can take place soon.

"And, yeah, I mean, Conor, you know, [I] hope he heals up pretty well. But yeah, there’s a lot of people that have talked about me and Conor fighting for a very long time. I do think it will be one of the most electrifying, especially first rounds, ever. We will both come in 100 miles an hour and see, you know, see who gets that win. But, you know, we’ll see. I hope that fight happens sometime."

Watch Michael Chandler's full interview with Helen Yee below:

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' has been called out by many fighters since, including Muay Thai kickboxer Superbon Banchamek and YouTuber Jake Paul, who has challenged him to a possible boxing showdown on multiple occasions.

As for Chandler, his focus will be on Justin Gaethje for the time being. The pair will square off on the UFC 268 main card next weekend.

Edited by Harvey Leonard