Makhachev vs. McGregor, Covington vs. Chimaev - Here are some of the best fan entries for the UFC matchmaker sweepstakes

Dana White recently announced the UFC matchmaker sweepstakes for the fans. Per the sweepstakes, one fan who creates the best fight card will get to be a matchmaker for a day and pitch their fight card to the UFC president.

Additionally, the fan will also get two tickets to the promotion's 30th-anniversary event in New York. Loyal fans jumped at the opportunity and laid out their fight cards on Twitter. Let's take a look at some of them.

Twitter user @zainbando99's made a card headlined by a lightweight title bout between current champion Islam Makhachev and former two-division champion Conor McGregor, with a welterweight bout between former champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main slot.

The other fights on the card include a light-heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Johnny Walker, a women's bantamweight title bout between former champions Julianna Peña and Holly Holm, and a lightweight bout between young blood Paddy Pimblett and Terrance McKinney.

Another user, @Michael96PL's card, presented a light-heavyweight title bout between current champion Jamahal Hill and Jan Blachowicz. followed by the lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Other fights on the card included Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington, Justin Gaethje vs. Mateusz Rębecki, and Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

Another fantasy card for the UFC matchmaker sweepstakes shared by Twitter user @MMAThanos featured Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich, Jamahal Hill vs. Alex Pereira, and Ian Garry vs. Stephen Thompson.

At the same time, another exciting lineup included Jamahal Hill vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Arnold Allen vs. Ilia Topuria, and Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa.

UFC matchmaker sweepstakes: A detailed look at the grand prize for the challenge

Apart from getting to meet the promotion's president and winning two tickets to UFC 30th anniversary event in New York, the UFC matchmaker sweepstakes also offers a variety of other exciting prizes.

The winners will get flight tickets to Las Vegas plus accommodation. The lucky fan will meet Dana White in the elusive War Room and attend an official matchmaker meeting.

Additionally, the winner will get to meet other matchmakers and stands to experience an exclusive tour of the UFC headquarters and the Performance Institute.

Want to take part in the sweepstakes? Head over to https://www.ufc.com/matchmaker to make your fight card.

