Malcolm Wellmaker teases how he plans to spend his UFC Atlanta $50,000 bonus: "We're gonna have some fun" 

Malcolm Wellmaker continued his meteoric rise in the UFC with a show-stopping performance just two hours from home, knocking out Kris Moutinho with a vicious right hook in the first round of their bantamweight bout. Even though Wellmaker was in the undercard, he still managed to steal attention with one of the most brutal finishes of the night.

The victory secured him a $50,000 performance bonus and the chance to walk away from his full-time construction job.

Wellmaker's version of fun looks different from most. He doesn't drink or party; his celebration choice was a quiet family gathering, sharing pizza and breadsticks with his family at an Airbnb after the fight.

With two spectacular finishes under the UFC banner and his first fight week as a full-time athlete now behind him, Wellmaker's story is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing among the bantamweight division's rising stars.

When asked about his post-fight celebrations, he said:

"The first thing I did was I went back to my family. Uh, we had a little Airbnb and we had some pizza and breadsticks. And then after that, we went to the hotel that we was all staying at—the, um, fighter hotel. Uh, and I met with all the people that came to see me."

The soft-spoken contender made it clear he intends to enjoy the reward, hinting at some well-earned celebration.

"Something—you know, I was as responsible as it gets with the first 50. You know, I still got all of it for the most part. Just been paying my bills out of it and set aside some for taxes. But this one—I'mma give my management what they supposed to get.

"I'mma set a little bit for taxes, and the rest of it, man, I'm not going to blow it all, but we gonna have some fun with it this time. I don't know what yet—I'll put something on my YouTube vlog."

Check out Malcolm Wellmaker's comments in the video below (03:21):

Strategic masterclass: Malcolm Wellmaker's KO win highlights coaching brilliance at Faglier's Gym

Malcolm Wellmaker credits his recent success to his coaches guiding him at Faglier's MMA Gym in Augusta. His coaches created the perfect punch combination, which he practiced right before his walkout, which led to his knockout win over Kris Moutinho.

Wellmaker said:

"My coaches are geniuses... They predicted the exact entrance, the exact shot."

Check out Malcolm Wellmaker's comments below:

