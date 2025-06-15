What is Malcolm Wellmaker's ethnicity? Exploring the surging UFC fighter's heritage, family background, and more

Malcolm Wellmaker caught the attention of the MMA fanbase at UFC Atlanta on June 14 after landing a brutal one-punch knockout win against Kris Moutinho. With the bantamweight contender's profile growing at a rapid rate, this article will explore his ethnic and family background.

What is Malcolm Wellmaker's ethnicity?

Malcolm Wellmaker is of African and Asian decent, but was born in Augusta, Georgia. He was born on June 4, 1994, and was raised in the Southern state for hsi whole life, where he honed his MMA skillset. He attended John S. Davidson Fine Arts School, and became part of a well-known dance crew called the Crash Crash Jerk Crew.

Malcolm Wellmaker's journey from welding to MMA's biggest stage

Malcolm Wellmaker trains at Fagliers MMA gym situated in Augusta. The bantamweight contender put together an 8-1 amateur record before his decison to turn professional, all the while holding a job in the trade industry. Until his UFC debut in April 2024, Wellmaker worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 150, also situated in Augusta.

But after knocking out Cameron Saaiman at UFC Kansas City, he received a $50,000 bonus and quit his job.

Prior to making his debut in the octagon, the Georgia native accumulated a record of 7-0, mostly competing under the Conflict MMA banner. He competed on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2024, securing victory in Round 1 via knockout. He followed that up with another knockout via right hook against Saaiman.

His latest outing, against Kris Moutinho at UFC Atlanta, saw him secure a third straight knockout win via right hook, as he landed a devastating walk-off KO to leave fans stunned.

