"Man, I've never seen him more hungry" - Pat Sabatini talks teammate Sean Brady's preparations for Belal Muhammad fight at UFC 280

Pat Sabatini recently provided insights into his teammate Sean Brady's preparations for his upcoming clash against Belal Muhammad. Brady will face his biggest step up in competition till date when he meets 'Remember the Name' in a featured prelim bout at UFC 280.

Sabatini claims that this is the hungriest he has ever seen his teammate Brady. According to Sabatini, the undefeated welterweight will put on his best display ever against Muhammad on October 22. The 31-year-old recently told James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Man, I have never seen him more hungry, never seen him look better, so excited for him. I know he's going to, you know? Own it... He's hyper focused. I think October 22nd is the date. I know it's going to be the best Sean Brady you guys have ever seen."

Watch Pat Sabatini's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Both Pat Sabatini and Sean Brady are currently undefeated in the UFC with four and five wins respectively. The Philly Boys train with the likes of Andrei Petroski and Jeremiah Wells at the Renzo Gracie Academy.

Damon Jackson on his upcoming clash against Pat Sabatini

Pat Sabatini will look to continue his undefeated run when he meets Damon Jackson on the preliminary card at UFC Vegas 60 next weekend. Jackson, meanwhile, has only started finding success of late, although he joined the promotion in 2014.

He is currently riding a three-fight win streak and is looking to break into the featherweight rankings soon. The 34-year-old recently claimed that the matchup against Sabatini is crucial for him considering everything going on in his life.

Jackson also wonders what Sabatini's sources of motivation are, which he believes will play a pivotal role in the bout. He said in a recent interview with LowKick MMA:

"I don’t know what his motivation is. I don’t know if he has a family. I don’t know what he has going on. But you know I have so much going on in my life that this is just one of those things… It just means a lot to me right now. It means more than anything it ever has with competing, making it into the top 15, and then to the top 10 and then challenging for the title in the next two years. Those things, they motivate me so much that I think that’s going to be the biggest factor. I’m prepared for this fight and I’m prepared to go all three rounds and I’ll be looking for a finish.”

Watch Jackson's interview below:

