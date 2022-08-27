Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad: Height, weight, reach and record comparison

Undefeated welterweight contender Sean Brady and No.5-ranked contender Belal Muhammad are set to meet in the octagon as part of the main card for the UFC 280 pay-per-view event.

Let's take a look at both the fighters' height, weight, reach, and records.

Currently ranked No.8 in the welterweight division, Sean Brady stands at 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighs 170 lbs. The 29-year-old is an orthodox fighter and holds a reach of 72 inches.

Having secured his latest win against Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night 198, the welterweight's pro-MMA record is pitch perfect with 15 wins and no losses. Brady currently holds 5 wins in the UFC.

Belal Muhammad, on the other hand, is coming to UFC 280 riding an 8-fight undefeated streak. The 34-year-old stands at 5 feet 11 inches in height and also weighs 170 lbs.

'Remember the Name' also shares the same orthodox stance and a reach of 72 inches as his opponent. He holds a professional record of 21 wins against 3 losses and 1 no contest.

In his most recent octagon appearance, Muhammad triumphed over current No.10-ranked contender Vicente Luque via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 34.

Belal Muhammad says that he is a better grappler than Sean Brady

In a recent pre-fight press event for UFC 280, No.5-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad stated that he was a better grappler and fighter than his opponent Sean Brady.

Speaking to the media, 'Remember the Name' said that the fight was going to progress however he chose. The 34-year-old also added that he was going to show a different side to him on the October 22 fight card:

"I think I'm a better grappler than him, I think I'm a better fighter than him. I think I'm better everywhere, so it's just whatever I choose. I feel like [in] my last couple of fights I've been showing a different side every single fight, so this fight I'm going to show another different side of me."

UFC 280 is headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and the No.4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev.

The pay-per-view also features a bantamweight title clash between current champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw.

