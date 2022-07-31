Man just called him Draco Malfoy - Chris Curtis and Belal Muhammad make playful jokes on Kai Kara-France

UFC fighters Chris Curtis and Belal Muhammad poked fun at flyweight contender Kai Kara-France moments before his interim title bout at UFC 277.

'Don't Blink' stepped into the octagon this weekend against Brandon Moreno in what was a highly anctipated rematch between the pair. This time, however, the 125lbs interim belt was on the line. Both fighters have improved significantly in the cage, which was evident throughout the contest. A nasty kick by Moreno to the body of Kara-France crumpled the New Zealander and led to a third-round TKO win for the Mexican.

Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad took to Twitter to joke about the seriousness of Kai Kara-France's facial expressions during his octagon walk, as the Kiwi-born fighter appeared unfazed by the occasion.

"Kai looks like the kid that always plays the rich school bully in movies"

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Kai looks like the kid that always plays the rich school bully in movies Kai looks like the kid that always plays the rich school bully in movies

'The Action man' hilariously responded to Muhammad's comment, using a Harry Potter reference.

"Belal really just called Kai Draco Malfoy"

Moreno's win resulted in flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo stepping into the octagon for a post-fight face-off. 'The Baby Assassin' was humble in his victory, congratulating Kara-France for a tough fight. He has now set up a fourth meeting between himself and the Brazillian champion.

Israel Adesanya consoles Kai Kara-France after emotional loss at UFC 277

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski were in the front row to support their City Kickboxing teammate 'Don't Blink' in the biggest bout of his UFC career.

Kara-France's bout with Moreno earned Fight of the Night honors and showcased some elite striking between the two of them. Moreno was in control after two rounds but the New Zealander started to find his feet at the beginning of the third. It looked as though Kara-France could have taken the round on the judges' scorecards before Moreno landed a body kick and follow-up shots that finished the fight.

The 29-year-old Kara-France was clearly upset by the result and had to be consoled by his teammates. Adesanya told his friend to keep his head up because it wasn't a bad performance, despite the loss:

"Keep your head held high. You won that fight. You won that f*****g fight. You're a f*****g champion."

Watch 'The Last Stylebender's' words of support here:

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Nothing but love for Kai Kara-France from the City Kickboxing crew after his loss at "You're still a f---ing champion."Nothing but love for Kai Kara-France from the City Kickboxing crew after his loss at #UFC277 "You're still a f---ing champion."Nothing but love for Kai Kara-France from the City Kickboxing crew after his loss at #UFC277. https://t.co/Psy2dhk0z0

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far