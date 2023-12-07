"Man just took my neck off" - Rio Ferdinand responds to being subjected to a chokehold by Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards is set to defend his welterweight strap against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296. The event takes place next Saturday, December 16, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As part of the promotion's lead-up to the fight, Edwards caught up with former soccer player Rio Ferdinand as part of a promo by TNT Sports.

In the video, Leon Edwards can be seen teaching Ferdinand some of the basics of mixed martial arts. At one point, 'Rocky' demonstrates how to do a rear-naked choke, and locks one up on the former Manchester United player.

Ferdinand is visibly shocked when Edwards sinks in the choke, When the UFC champion lets go, Ferdinand bursts into laughter.

He then goes on to say:

"That is mad bro, man just took my neck off."

After that, Ferdinand goes through the motions and puts a rear-naked choke on Edwards. Throughout the process, the MMA star can be seen guiding Ferdinand on how to be as efficient and effective as possible, all while giving the former soccer star some tips on his technique.

Check out the clip of Leon Edwards training with Rio Ferdinand here:

Leon Edwards previews UFC 296 clash with Colby Covington

In the same video, Ferdinand asked Edwards for his thoughts on his upcoming opponent, Colby Covington. Edwards responded by saying:

"Yeah, he's a veteran in the UFC... Everyone is saying his cardio, everyone is saying that he can put a pace, he can keep the pace for the full fight, but I believe that they're judging him on fights where he fought over-the-hill guys, you know? Like Robbie Lawler, Masvidal, Tyron Woodley. These guys, in this sport, 38, it's old. I'm excited man to go out there and shut him up. He's a big talker, so, I'd go out there, shut him up, continue my reign."

He further went on to add that having an opponent like Covington, who isn't shy to say what he thinks, "motivates" him to "get up and train."

Edwards will be making the second defence of his 170-pound strap when he faces Covington, having won it off former champion Kamaru Usman and later beating him again via unanimous decision to retain the belt.