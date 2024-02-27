"Man keeps it real" - Fans react to Eddie Hearn's plan of persuading Conor McGregor to return despite financial issues

Conor McGregor returning to the octagon is an idea that seems to fire up Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom Boxing figurehead spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, and the topic of the Irish superstar eventually came up.

In discussing the former dual division champion potentially returning to action, Hearn said:

"If it was me- and it's not me and he certainly doesn't need my advice, Dana [White]- I'm bringing [Conor] McGregor back, whatever it costs. Because he injects an enthusiasm and a vibrancy into the UFC that no one else can."

Several Instagram users commented on an MMA Fighting graphic of this interaction, and several IG users rushed to the comments to have their say.

@glendragon88 said:

"Gota love Eddie, man keeps it real."

@mma.court stated:

"Im glad hes not Dana because over paying a washed up cokehead does not inject anything into the UFC. The only thing McCokehead is injecting is steroids"

@skullface51 quipped:

"Shoud I’ve let him squash chandler on 300 instead we have 3 womens fight and a fake belt plus potan which is cool"

@frankmatthewsuk6 said:

"He cant even win a fight lmao ufc have no stars"

@jamie.d666 stated:

"Conor isn't coming back he just smartly used the tuf/chandler stuff to promote forged stout and mcgregor fast"

@muhammad_ali_awan14 quipped:

"The thing is Conor doesn't really wanna fight bro's been silent ever since Dana said Conor will comeback when he's ready 😂"

[Images Courtesy: @mmafighting comments on Instagram]

Check out the post with Eddie Hearn's comment on Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor's time away and potential return

Conor McGregor has been out of action since snapping his leg in July 2021. This came in his rubber match against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and obviously, everyone knew some time off would be needed to heal this catastrophic injury.

The 35-year-old has called out everyone under the sun on social media, but many question marks still remain on a concrete comeback timeline. McGregor is seemingly on a course to fighting Michael Chandler as the two were opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

The Dublin native was loosely mentioned for a fight versus the former Bellator lightweight champion at the end of June at middleweight, but things seemingly fizzled out with that as well. Time will tell if McGregor fights this calendar year, but the mixed martial arts community will certainly be attentively waiting for the confirmation one way or the other.