"Man nobody wanna see that", "Should be a good fight" - Fans react to Canelo Alvarez being ordered to defend his titles against William Scull

Fans were disappointed as the IBF ordered Canelo Alvarez to defend the super middleweight title against mandatory challenger William Scull. The development has come at a time when there is a growing demand for Alvarez to fight David Benavidez or Terence Crawford.

Scull is a Cuban-German professional boxer who holds an undefeated 22-0 record. He recently defeated Sean Hemphill on the Alvarez vs. Munguia undercard. Scull's promoter, AGON Sports & Event, confirmed the news, and boxing journalist Michael Benson re-posted the update on his X account:

"The IBF have now officially ordered Canelo Alvarez to defend his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight world titles vs. William Skull next. Parties have 28 days to agree deal, then purse bids."

Expand Tweet

Boxing fans were dissatisfied with the announcement and registered their disagreement in the comments section.

"Man nobody wanna see that," @_mikefromqueens wrote.

Expand Tweet

"He's undefeated, should be a good fight," @costa__atl commented.

Expand Tweet

"We all want Benavidez, not this garbage," @_muhammadzain1 commented.

Fan sentiment appeared to be thoroughly against the Alvarez vs. Scull fight as they raised several questions and even proposed solutions for the situation:

"He needs to take step -aside money and Canelo needs to fight Benavidez. That's the biggest fight to make right now," @HitsOnlyCrew commented.

"Benavidez hasn't done enough according to the boxing world lmao," @the_freed_one wrote.

"Surely the governing bodies feel a little bit embarrassed themselves with this sort of thing," @MichaelMcA91 commented.

What does Canelo Alvarez have to say about his potential next opponents?

Canelo Alvarez's team has not issued an official statement about the William Scull fight at the time of this article's writing. While the fans are interested in watching him fight the likes of David Benavidez and Terence Crawford, Alvarez seems to be calling his shots regarding his next opponents.

While the calls for the Benavidez fight have been getting louder, Alvarez recently reiterated his stance on fighting him and demanded $200 million to step inside the ring with him.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old does not perceive a potential win over Crawford as a big competitive achievement, given the massive size difference. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently speculated that Alvarez might not be interested in fighting Crawford for stylistic reasons as well. He said:

"At this stage in Canelo Alvarez's career, stylistically, I'm not sure he wants to fight a mover that he's going to be chasing around the ring. I think that was the case when he fought Charlo. I don't think he enjoyed that fight."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (12:02):

In 2019, Alvarez was stripped of his IBF middleweight title as negotiations to fight mandatory challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko failed to reach conclusion. It will be interesting to see how things play out in 2024.