Man punched by Mike Tyson aboard JetBlue flight in 2022 now demands $450,000 in damages 

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has found himself embroiled in a potential assault case from over a year ago.

The incident took place on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco in 2022 when a fellow passenger got onto Tyson's nerves. The passenger was then on the receiving end of a flurry of blows and punches.

The footage uploaded to social media shows an enraged Tyson raining blows upon a passenger seated behind him. Reports state that he was provoked by the man he ended up assaulting. The footage also showcases the man's injuries to the side of his head and face.

According to a TMZ report, Melvin Townsend has now filed for medical compensation of $450,000, in the wake of the violent attack on him. The legal letter lists pain in the head and the neck as well as a loss of consciousness, concussion and contusion on the head as the outcome of Tyson's punches.

Jimmy Kimmel confronted Mike Tyson about the incident on his late night show. 'Iron Mike' initially denied that it was him in the clips but then admitted to losing his cool and did not take pride in his actions.

“That’s not me, man. Is that him? Does that look like me? Did I look like him? That’s not me! That’s not me! Hey, listen, um, I’m usually good at these things and stuff- [Yeah, I’ve seen you be very very patient with people] I just guess it was his number. [He just had that, he was in the wrong seat] I was wrong, that should have never happened.

“I asked me back in my primitive child stages. I shouldn’t have done it. But I was just irritated, tired, high, and pissed off. S**t happens.”

Evander Hollyfield revisits infamous ear-bite by Mike Tyson after 26 years

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Hollyfield's fight against Mike Tyson is famous for it's bizarre ending. Tyson bit Hollyfield multiple times in the fight before he was disqualified and heavily penalized in the aftermath of the event.

Hollyfield discussed the incident on it's 26th anniversary and commented on Tyson repeating the ear bite after an initial points deduction and the possible leniency afforded to him.

“You know my whole thing is that you know I personally understand that in anything to when it come down to mental stuff or when you trying to get out something... The whole big thing is that everybody kind of know a way to get out... I’ll say you don’t do that again you’re out of here. He thought I was gonna be scared. So, when I came and caught him that shot, he grabbed me and bit the other one.”

