"Man's kidneys are screaming" - Jiri Prochazka's USADA test pee has fans concerned about former champ's hydration

UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka has been out of action for over a year. However, the United States Anti-Doping Agency has not excused him from regular testing.

Prochazka posted a picture of his urine test sample on his Instagram story and got fans talking. They expressed their concern for Prochazka's hydration going by the dark color of his sample.

Fans wrote about it while also trying to find an explanation.

"Jiri need to hydrate better. Lol"

"They probably woke him up early morning. It’s prob his morning piss."

"Probably just full of B vitamins. They make your pee really yellow for some reason"

"This man's kidneys are screaming."

"How can you be a professional athlete and be that dehydrated?"

Other fans cracked jokes about the dark color.

"That's like basement gamer piss Jesus Jiri"

"Showing the world his piss is so jiri"

"I was thinking the same. Also being completely dehydrated while trying to recover from an injury is so Jiri :D War Prochazka"

"I love apple cider vinegar shots first thing in the morning."

"Czech Republic drinks the most beer per capita so it make sense his piss is beer"

Fans also theorized about USADA's frequent testing of Jiri Prochazka.

"They probably know something is up with his results, but just don't know exactly what he's taken. You don't end up being more tested than a guy like Dustin Poirier, who has been extremely active and in the UFC since USADA testing started, in the space of 2 years if you're 100% clean."

Jiri Prochazka addresses Chael Sonnen's comments about his USADA testing

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen raised questions about Jiri Prochazka's frequent testing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

'The American Gangster' also questioned Jiri Prochazka's quick recovery from injury. However, 'The Last Samurai' dismissed Sonnen's comments in an interview with The AllStar. He said that he has been continuously tested throughout the recovery process and is not guilty of any kind of substance abuse.

“After the injury and all these things, I was still in the program, USADA, all the time since UFC. So, all he’s talking about was just nothing. Where’s the problem? He said something like I get out from the program after injury. Like, I’m using something for healing myself, but USADA came to me all the time in that injury time and recovery time. So, nothing changed."

Check out his full comments below [23:11]: