"Man said he never felt so small" - Zhilei Zhang's wholesome interaction with Shaquille O'Neal has fans amused with the size difference

WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang is coming off a third-round knockout victory against Joe Joyce in a main event rematch that took place last weekend at the Wembley Arena in London.
At 6-foot-6, the 40-year-old Chinese boxer is a true embodiment of sporting prowess. However, even the mighty 'Big Bang' found himself standing in the shadow of former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, who towers at a towering 7 feet 1 inch.
Zhang recently took to Instagram to share a video of their meeting, featuring a playful interaction between the two individuals, along with a caption that read:
"I’ve never felt so small in my life. @shaq is a genuine human being, living legend and cool big dude!"
Check out the video below:
Fans promptly responded to the noticeable size difference between Zhilei Zhang and 'Shaq,' expressing a wide range of reactions. One fan wrote:
"How big is shaq to make zhang look that average in height 😭"
Another wrote:
"Man said he never felt so small"
Check out some more reactions below:
"Shaq is a national treasure"
"Imagine Shaq as a boxer my god. Be like Thanos collecting skulls instead"
"Shaq making Zhang look small 💀😭"
John Fury predicts the outcome of a fight between Zhilei Zhang and his son Tyson Fury
Following his win against Joe Joyce, Zhilei Zhang extended a challenge to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and expressed his eagerness for a potential showdown during his ringside interview (translated from Mandarin):
"To the audience, I want to ask you a question: Do you wanna see me shut Tyson Fury up?"
Check out Zhang's comment below:
John Fury, the father of 'The Gypsy King,' took notice of the challenge and outlined the possible course of a fight between the two champions.
During a recent interview with Seconds Out Boxing, John stated:
"Zhang's a big southpaw, he's got quick hands, but he's got the slowest feet I've ever seen. He'd get his head boxed off and stopped in about seven rounds [by Tyson]… Zhang knocks Usyk out, he's too small. The minute Zhang connects on Usyk, he would knock him out."