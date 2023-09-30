MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Man said he never felt so small" - Zhilei Zhang's wholesome interaction with Shaquille O'Neal has fans amused with the size difference

"Man said he never felt so small" - Zhilei Zhang's wholesome interaction with Shaquille O'Neal has fans amused with the size difference

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Sep 30, 2023 17:53 GMT
Zhilei Zhang and Shaquille O
Zhilei Zhang (left) and Shaquille O'Neal (right) [Images Courtesy: @zhileibigbangzhang and @shaq on Instagram]

WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang is coming off a third-round knockout victory against Joe Joyce in a main event rematch that took place last weekend at the Wembley Arena in London.

At 6-foot-6, the 40-year-old Chinese boxer is a true embodiment of sporting prowess. However, even the mighty 'Big Bang' found himself standing in the shadow of former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, who towers at a towering 7 feet 1 inch.

Zhang recently took to Instagram to share a video of their meeting, featuring a playful interaction between the two individuals, along with a caption that read:

"I’ve never felt so small in my life. @shaq is a genuine human being, living legend and cool big dude!"

Check out the video below:

Fans promptly responded to the noticeable size difference between Zhilei Zhang and 'Shaq,' expressing a wide range of reactions. One fan wrote:

"How big is shaq to make zhang look that average in height 😭"

Another wrote:

"Man said he never felt so small"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Shaq is a national treasure"
"Imagine Shaq as a boxer my god. Be like Thanos collecting skulls instead"
"Shaq making Zhang look small 💀😭"
Credits: Zhilei Zhang on Instagram and @Michael Benson on X
Credits: Zhilei Zhang on Instagram and @Michael Benson on X

John Fury predicts the outcome of a fight between Zhilei Zhang and his son Tyson Fury

Following his win against Joe Joyce, Zhilei Zhang extended a challenge to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and expressed his eagerness for a potential showdown during his ringside interview (translated from Mandarin):

"To the audience, I want to ask you a question: Do you wanna see me shut Tyson Fury up?"

Check out Zhang's comment below:

John Fury, the father of 'The Gypsy King,' took notice of the challenge and outlined the possible course of a fight between the two champions.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out Boxing, John stated:

"Zhang's a big southpaw, he's got quick hands, but he's got the slowest feet I've ever seen. He'd get his head boxed off and stopped in about seven rounds [by Tyson]… Zhang knocks Usyk out, he's too small. The minute Zhang connects on Usyk, he would knock him out."

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...