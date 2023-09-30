"Man said he never felt so small" - Zhilei Zhang's wholesome interaction with Shaquille O'Neal has fans amused with the size difference

WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang is coming off a third-round knockout victory against Joe Joyce in a main event rematch that took place last weekend at the Wembley Arena in London.

At 6-foot-6, the 40-year-old Chinese boxer is a true embodiment of sporting prowess. However, even the mighty 'Big Bang' found himself standing in the shadow of former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, who towers at a towering 7 feet 1 inch.

Zhang recently took to Instagram to share a video of their meeting, featuring a playful interaction between the two individuals, along with a caption that read:

"I’ve never felt so small in my life. @shaq is a genuine human being, living legend and cool big dude!"

Fans promptly responded to the noticeable size difference between Zhilei Zhang and 'Shaq,' expressing a wide range of reactions. One fan wrote:

"How big is shaq to make zhang look that average in height 😭"

Another wrote:

"Man said he never felt so small"

"Shaq is a national treasure"

"Imagine Shaq as a boxer my god. Be like Thanos collecting skulls instead"

"Shaq making Zhang look small 💀😭"

Credits: Zhilei Zhang on Instagram and @Michael Benson on X

John Fury predicts the outcome of a fight between Zhilei Zhang and his son Tyson Fury

Following his win against Joe Joyce, Zhilei Zhang extended a challenge to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and expressed his eagerness for a potential showdown during his ringside interview (translated from Mandarin):

"To the audience, I want to ask you a question: Do you wanna see me shut Tyson Fury up?"

John Fury, the father of 'The Gypsy King,' took notice of the challenge and outlined the possible course of a fight between the two champions.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out Boxing, John stated:

"Zhang's a big southpaw, he's got quick hands, but he's got the slowest feet I've ever seen. He'd get his head boxed off and stopped in about seven rounds [by Tyson]… Zhang knocks Usyk out, he's too small. The minute Zhang connects on Usyk, he would knock him out."

