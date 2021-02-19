'Man, you still got it' - Derrick Lewis wants a piece of Alistair Overeem before he retires

Derrick Lewis says Alistair Overeem still has some fight left in him and would like to fight him before he officially retires from professional MMA. During the UFC Fight Night 185 media day interview, the Black Beast brought his old beef with Overeem to the forefront and expressed his desire to fight the 'Demolition Man' before he calls it a day.

"Overeem has been talking a lot of smack. I don't talk trash to fighters, calling them out this and that... When I hear someone talking trash about me then I say something back. I'm not worried about what's going on with UFC fighters. I'm not keeping up with these guys... Overeem's still got it. If Overeem's watching this... Do not hang 'em up yet. Becasue I really want a piece of that... clap them cheeks," Derrick Lewis told media.

Alistair Overeem (47-19-1 MMA, 11-7 UFC) fought Alexander Volkov (33-8 MMA, 7-2 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 184 on February 6, 2021. After losing a one-sided bout to the much younger opponent via second-round TKO, calls for Overeem's retirement got louder. Overeem, who was on his final run for the UFC heavyweight title, planned to secure a title shot after a win or two should he have defeated Volkov.

After an upsetting loss at the hands of the Russian, the 'Reem's' fighting future is uncertain.

Derrick Lewis says Alistair Overeem ducked him three times

Ahead of Derrick Lewis' last fight against Boa Constrictor Alexei Oleinik at UFC Fight Night 174 in August 2020, Lewis told the media that Alistair Overeem turned down the fight against him three times.

"I have had 28 fights in the UFC. The only guy I did not fight I believe is (Alistair) Overeem and (Blaydes)... I've been asking for a fight with Overeem. Overeem turned me down like three times," Derrick Lewis told media.

Why would I turn you down ? (Easy paycheck 😹) https://t.co/SSqOl02n0z — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) August 7, 2020

Alistair Overeem denied Derrick Lewis' claim via tweet reply and dismissed Lewis as an 'easy payday'. Derrick Lewis' callout of Alistair Overeem in a recent media day interview was a response to this tweet.

Derrick Lewis is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings and is scheduled to fight No.2 ranked contender Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Fight Night 185 on February 20, 2021. The event will be co-headlined by a women's bantamweight bout between Yana Kunitskaya and Ketlen Vieira.