"Very nasty injury" - Ali Abdelaziz reveals Joel Alvarez broke two ribs in bloody showdown against Arman Tsarukyan 

At UFC Vegas 49, Arman Tsarukyan was victorious over Joel Alvarez in an absolute blood bath between the two lightweights. Tsarukyan finished the bout in the second round. Following the contest, Alvarez's manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to reveal that Alvarez had suffered a nasty rib injury.

According to Abdelaziz, Alvarez broke two of his ribs after the first takedown by Tsarukyan in the opening round of the fight:

"Joel Alvarez broke his 2 ribs after the first takedown in the first round, very nasty injury."

In a follow-up tweet, Abdelaziz posted a motivational message for Alvarez. The Dominance MMA founder posted a photo with a banged-up Alvarez, as he claimed that the Spaniard's injury was one of the nastiest he had ever seen:

"We win some, we lose some and we keep going. One of the nasties rib injuries I see in anyone."

Arman Tsarukyan called for a rematch against Islam Makhachev after his win over Joel Alvarez

Arman Tsarukyan secured yet another dominant win in the UFC after beating Joel Alvarez. Tsarukyan, who competed on the night's undercard, is no stranger to Islam Makhachev.

He has already faced the Dagestani fighter once in the UFC back in 2019, a contest he lost via a unanimous decision. During the post-fight octagon interview, the Armenian-Russian fighter called for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime teammate in Russia:

"It's my goal, you know. Because it's going to be good match. We [need] a match in Russia, you know. I'd like fight it there and same location, you know, because I have a lot of fans there and he has a lot of fans there. It's going to be great match, you know, because we are the best in our division, I think so."

It remains to be seen if the UFC is willing to book another fight between Makhachev and Tsarukyan. Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight win streak and could be next in line for a title shot.

