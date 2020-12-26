Manager asks fans who they want former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt to fight next

Manager to the stars Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to ask the fans who they would like former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to fight next.

Ali Abdelaziz is the president and founder of Dominance MMA, an agency that manages some of the best MMA fighters in the world, including champions such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman, Kayla Harrison, and Cody Garbrandt, and many others.

An active figure on social media platforms, Abdelaziz went on Twitter to gauge who the fans think his client should fight next:

Who you guys want see @Cody_Nolove fight next ? — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 26, 2020

The tweet received a ton of replies within just the first hour of publishing, with suggestions on who 'No Love' should fight when he returns to action.

Among the names mentioned in the responses were Sean O'Malley, Rob Font, Marlon Moraes, Jose Aldo, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Pedro Munhoz in a rematch.

The former 135-pound titleholder last saw action back in June of this year when he stopped Raphael Assuncao in a 2020 Knockout of the Year candidate.

In August, it was revealed that Cody Garbrandt would be dropping down to the flyweight division to challenge reigning 125-pound king Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight championship. The fight never happened however, as Garbrandt tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced symptoms and complications such as vertigo, blood clots, pneumonia, and mental fog.

Cody Garbrandt stated that he would be ready to return to action by March. Abdelaziz also made mention of a March comeback and hinted that Garbrandt would be staying at 125-pounds to challenge Figueiredo for the title.

Who should Cody Garbrandt fight next?

Former UFC bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt has been out of action since June of 2020, but has stated that he's targeting a return to the Octagon in March.

Prior to suffering from COVID-19 complications, Cody Garbrandt was supposed to drop down to the flyweight division to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo.

Figueiredo's most recent title defense against Brandon Moreno ended in a draw however, and the two are likely to meet each other again in a rematch. This means that it could be a while before Garbrandt can challenge for the 125-pound crown.

The 29-year old Cody Garbrandt appears to be committed to the flyweight division and if he isn't willing to sit and wait for the Figueiredo title bout, a matchup against a top-10 125-pounder would be the best move. Currently, number 4-ranked contender Alex Perez is the only fighter in the top four who isn't booked for a fight. Perez is coming off a submission loss to Figueiredo back at UFC 255.

Other top-10 flyweights such as Brandon Royval, Kai Kara-France, Rogerio Bontorin and Matt Schnell could all give Cody Garbrant an interesting challenge.

This way, Garbrandt can remain active and also have a chance to cement himself as a true top contender at the 125-pound division.