"A fun little venture and then switching back to climbing the mountain again" - Manager provides big update on Conor McGregor's future

Conor McGregor's manager Tim Simpson recently provided an update on the UFC poster boy's future in the fight game.

The Irish superstar has been out of the game for almost a year now. He was last seen inside the octagon for a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. During the fight, he suffered a broken lower left tibia and has been out of commission since.

Keeping in mind the long break from the octagon, many had speculated that the fighter would probably retire. However, McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle to tease a potential comeback.

McGregor's manager Tim Simpson stated in an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn that the fighter is committed to the game. Simpson claimed that the Irishman will definitely make an appearance in the octagon soon:

"It'll be... focus on the return obviously. We're with the UFC so... I mean the UFC is his home, it's where he's built his empire so... um, committed to that and then whatever the future may hold we'll go from there. "

Further into the interview, Simpson was also asked about McGregor's recent venture into Hollywood. The UFC star is set to feature in the remake of the 1989 action movie Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Speaking of the fighter's "little venture," the manager said:

"Acting wasn't something that I think Conor had [at] the very front of his mind right now. He's still, you know, a world-class athlete and his focus has been [to be] the best fighter in the world."

He added:

"But, you know, as the injury continues to heal and he continues to prepare for a comeback, the timing worked well so... Great opportunity for [him] to do a big Hollywood blockbuster in the meantime... A fun little venture and then switching back to climbing the mountain again."

Check out the full interview of Tim Simpson talk of his star client Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor congratulates Merab Dvalishvili after win at UFC 278

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo locked horns with Merab Dvalishvili at the recently concluded UFC 278. The event went down this past weekend at the Vivint Arena in Utah. Dvalishvili displayed a stunning performance and secured a win over his Brazilian opponent via unanimous decision.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Conor McGregor discussed the matchup while also appreciating Jose Aldo's entrance at UFC 278, writing:

"What an entrance. Performance of a career here I feel. This guy tailor made for Jose to shine. Styles makes fights. Great matchup!" wrote Conor McGregor."

In another tweet, the Irishman opined that Georgians were "underrated," claiming that some of the best wrestler grapplers belong to Georgia. McGregor also appreciated Merab Dvalishvili's skillset and wrote:

"Those Georgians are really under rated tho and largely unknown. But many incredible wrestler grapplers hail from here. Certainly straight wrestlers. This guy Mirab is a great little fighter!"

