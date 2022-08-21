UFC 278: The Rock's incredible reaction to Leon Edwards' stunning knockout of Kamaru Usman

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was amongst the many celebrities who reacted to a massive upset at the recently-concluded UFC 278.

Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round of their UFC 278 main event clash to become the new UFC Welterweight Champion.

Usman was the odds-on favorite heading into the fight as he had not lost since 2013 and was widely considered the greatest welterweight of all time in the build-up to his latest title defense.

However, Edwards stunningly landed a head kick when he needed it the most and put Usman on his back with just a minute left in the fight. Like most MMA fans worldwide, The Rock was awestruck by Edwards' monumental performance.

The Hollywood megastar reminded everyone about the unpredictable nature of MMA and congratulated the new 170-pound champion in a great tweet. Here's how the former WWE Champion reacted to the UFC 278 main event:

"Most incredible and [at times] unpredictable sport in the world. Which to me, is what makes it amazing. Doesn't matter if there's 2min left or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where that KO can come from. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma on making history. #AndNew 👏🏾💪🏾

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Which to me, is what makes it amazing.

Doesn’t matter if there’s 2min left or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where that KO can come from. Congratulations 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/ufc/status/156… UFC @ufc The moment it hit @Leon_EdwardsMMA what he just did 📸 #UFC278 The moment it hit @Leon_EdwardsMMA what he just did 📸#UFC278 https://t.co/Xa4lXZvhx5 Most incredible and (at times) unpredictable sport in the world.Which to me, is what makes it amazing.Doesn’t matter if there’s 2min left or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where that KO can come from. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma on making history. #AndNew Most incredible and (at times) unpredictable sport in the world.Which to me, is what makes it amazing.Doesn’t matter if there’s 2min left or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where that KO can come from. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma on making history. #AndNew 👏🏾💪🏾 twitter.com/ufc/status/156…

Leon Edwards finally gets retribution against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Edwards and Usman previously faced each other in the Octagon in December 2015, where The Nigerian Nightmare picked up a unanimous decision victory in a three-round affair.

The crushing loss to Usman proved a turning point in Leon Edwards' career as the Jamaican-born British fighter has since not been on the losing end in any of his UFC fights.

Barring his draw against Belal Muhammad in 2021, Edwards won every bout and rose to the #2 spot in the official Welterweight rankings until he was rewarded with a well-deserved crack at the coveted championship at UFC 278.

Usman vs. Edwards II was always expected to be a keenly-contested fight despite the sheer dominance of the champion in recent years. Leon Edwards, however, clearly had different plans as he successfully avenged his 2015 loss to dethrone the long-time king of the welterweight division.

What are your reactions to Leon Edwards pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the year? Share them in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh