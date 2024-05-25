Manel Kape downplays Muhammad Mokaev's wrestling prowess ahead of UFC 304 clash: "I'm like Khabib in flyweight division"

Manel Kape will square off against the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev on July 27 at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Mokaev has showcased a credible grappling threat in the division since debuting for the world's premier MMA promotion in 2022. He boasts a takedown average of 5.75 and has won numerous fights via submission.

Nevertheless, Kape is not worried about the Russian-born Englishman's wrestling prowess. 'Starboy' has faced off against his share of proficient grapplers in his UFC career, including the current flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

During a recent interview with Grind City Media, the 30-year-old discredited the grappling threat his opponent poses:

"I'm not focused on wrestling. I'm not focused on any of his strengths of wrestling. How many fighters have you seen taking me down? Even Pantoja the champion, [when] he fought me, he didn't take me down. You think Mokaev is going to take me down? I'm going to do what I did to David Dovark. I'm going to take his arm off so there is no threat against me."

Kape added:

"I'm a very complete fighter. I know I'm well [known] for my knockouts, so I will have to focus on my boxing, on my kickboxing, my knees, my elbows, my everything is him, not me about wrestling. I'm like Khabib in the flyweight division, I don't care."

Catch Manel Kape's comments below (7:58):

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape: Fight odds

Both Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape are flying high in their UFC careers. While the undefeated Mokaev already holds six wins in the UFC, Kape is currently on a four-fight win streak. Let's see who among the pair is favored by the oddsmakers heading into UFC 304.

According to a report by Fight Odds, both fighters have a -110 chance of winning the bout. This means a successful $100 bet on either fighter will result in a payout of $190.19.

Kape's last outing was a unanimous decision win over Felipe dos Santos at UFC 293 in September. Meanwhile, Mokaev clinched a unanimous decision win against the No.5-ranked Alex Perez in his most recent octagon outing at UFC Fight Night 238 in March.

With no clear contenders for the next crack at flyweight gold, a dominant win could seal one of these men a title shot.