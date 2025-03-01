Manel Kape makes Demetrious Johnson burst out laughing with honest opinion on BJJ ahead of UFC Vegas 103 fight: "This is like very gay"

Manel Kape recently offered his candid perspective on practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ). Kape is widely regarded as one of the most exciting flyweights in the UFC, known for his high-level striking and explosive one-punch knockout power. While he seldom relies on grappling, it's not due to a lack of proficiency in the discipline.

During a recent interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, 'Starboy' revealed that when he first began training in mixed martial arts as a teenager, grappling never truly appealed to him. However, his best friend, a dedicated BJJ practitioner, eventually convinced him to broaden his skill set and embrace the art of grappling.

He shared his previously skewed perception of BJJ before finally immersing himself in training:

"It was challenging for me... I swear, I thought jiu-jitsu was bullsh*t, and I would say, like, 'This is like very gay stuff.'"

Kape’s recounting of his introduction to BJJ triggered a fit of laughter from 'Mighty Mouse'.

Check out the conversation between Manel Kape and Demetrious Johnson below (22:00):

'Starboy' is poised to clash with Asu Almabayev in the main event of UFC Vegas 103 this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kape last stepped into the octagon at UFC Tampa in December, where he secured a dominant third-round knockout victory over Bruno Silva.

When Manel Kape claimed he could defeat Israel Adesanya in street fight

Manel Kape has harbored animosity toward fellow flyweight Kai Kara-France ever since their scheduled fight fell through after 'Don't Blink' was forced to withdraw due to a training-induced concussion.

Kape's tension extended to Kara-France's City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya when the two crossed paths during the pre-fight press conference for UFC 293 in September 2023.

During his appearance on the JAXXON Podcast in April 2024, 'Starboy' addressed his feud with Adesanya and boldly stated that he would defeat the former UFC middleweight champion in a street fight:

"I'm undefeated in the streets. I don't give a f**k. I already beat many guys of his size. I don't give a f**k [about his size]. I think, bro, I can beat him; put him in front of me in the streets, and we're gonna see. [Adesanya] is pretty good; I'm pretty good too, brother."

Check out Manel Kape's comments below (48:10):

