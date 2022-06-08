"He was living in a village" - Manel Kape slams "ungrateful" Deiveson Figueiredo for complaining about interim flyweight belt

UFC flyweight Manel Kape recently offered fans his take on some comments that were recently made by Deiveson Figueiredo regarding the introduction of an interim title in the UFC's flyweight division.

Deiveson Figueiredo is currently recovering from injuries to both his hands. In his absence, the UFC decided to crown the victor of the fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France as the interim flyweight champion.

However, this did not go down well with Figueiredo. He declared that he would only stay in the flyweight division if the UFC met certain conditions regarding an increase in pay.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



Do you think the UFC did the right thing by booking an interim title fight?🤔



#UFC #MMA Deiveson Figueiredo in bantamweight division?Do you think the UFC did the right thing by booking an interim title fight?🤔 Deiveson Figueiredo in bantamweight division? 👀Do you think the UFC did the right thing by booking an interim title fight?🤔#UFC #MMA https://t.co/ptPXkZZ8jI

While in conversation with the media during a press conference ahead of his appearance at UFC 275, Kape nuked Figueiredo for acting like an ungrateful employee.

He argued that Figueiredo had the UFC to thank for everything that he had. He further declared that the UFC had pulled him out of poverty and that he was repaying the promotion by making threats:

"This man is ungrateful, you know? UFC gave him everything and he’s right now starting to complain about the UFC making an interim belt. He just should be grateful for the opportunity he have. He was living in village, you know? Living with cows. You know?"

Watch Manel Kape's full interaction with the media below:

Deiveson Figueiredo highlights ambition of becoming an idol for Brazilians

In a recent post on social media, Deiveson Figueiredo offered fans some insight into his mindset as he reigns supreme over the UFC's flyweight division.

'Deus da Guerra' expressed a deep desire to solidify himself as an influential icon and idol to the people of Brazil. He declared that the love and support that he received from the people of the town of Belém and Brazil fueled his desire to achieve greatness.

The 34-year-old asserted that he could clearly see the path to glory in the UFC in his mind. However, he refused to offer the MMA faithful any details regarding the same.

Check out Deiveson Figueiredo's post on Instagram below:

"I know well the next steps to be taken, I am a survivor in the midst of life's difficulties and adversities. I am the champion and I was forged in pain, today I am much better than yesterday!!! Brazil has its idols and I want to be part of this select group of men and women who wrote their names in the history of our country!!... Fight more the owner of the division is here, Deiveson "God of war" Figueiredo!!!!!"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far